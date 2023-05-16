Sherburne County Exploring Permanent HHW Facility
ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- Sherburne County is exploring the idea of building a permanent Household Hazardous Waste Facility.
County commissioners have approved a proposal by the engineering consulting firm HDR to conduct a feasibility study.
The study will look at things like whether a permanent facility should be built, the location, size, layout, and cost. It will also consider staffing needs, hours of operation, and the possibility of partnerships.
Sherburne County does not have a permanent facility, currently. The county utilizes a mobile collection system through a partnership with Stearns County Household Hazardous Waste.
A Household Hazardous Waste facility collects items, like paints, stains, aerosols, and fluorescent lightbulbs. The facilities recycle the products and prevent them from going into landfills where they can contaminate the land, air, and water.
