Sherburne County Creates Grant To Help Local Non-Profits

ELK RIVER -- Sherburne County is awarding some financial support to local non-profits affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A one-time grant of up to $75,000 is available to qualifying organizations who were directly affected by the pandemic from March through July.

Eligible non-profits must have at least two full-time employees and funds must be used for rent or mortgage payments, payroll for current employees and operational costs.

The money may not be used for expenses that have already been covered by other local, state or federal funds.

Applications will be accepted through August 31st.

This is the second grant program Sherburne County has created to assist with COVID-related losses.