Sherburne County Offering Funds To Offset Small Business Losses

ELK RIVER -- Sherburne County is providing some funding to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A one-time grant of up to $30,000 is available to qualifying business with up to 50 full-time employees, who can show their business was directly affected by the pandemic.

Funds can be used for rent or mortgage payments, payroll for current employees, and operational costs. The fund may not be used for expenses that have already been covered by other local, state or federal funds.

Applications are being accepted through August 31st.