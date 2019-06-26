Sherburne County Commissioner’s Office Selects Finalist

ST. CLOUD -- The Sherburne County Commissioner's Office has selected a finalist for the County Administrator position.

On Wednesday, the board selected Chisago County Administrator Bruce Messelt as their choice to replace Steve Taylor, who retired last week.

Messelt has served in Chisago County for almost eight years. Before that he worked as the City Administrator for Lake Elmo for two years and City Manager for Moorhead for five years.

Messelt has a bachelor's degree in Political Science, History, and International Relations and a master's degree in Public Administration.

Negotiations have now begun with Messelt and the county hopes to have him start by early August.