Injuries Reported In Sherburne County Intersection Crash

Lee Voss - WJON

ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Sherburne County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Monday at about 2:40 p.m. on Highway 169 in Zimmerman.  One vehicle was eastbound on Fremont Avenue, while a second vehicle was westbound.  The third vehicle was going south on Highway 169 near Fremont Avenue.  The vehicles made contact in the intersection.

Thirty-year-old Jami Schuster of Elk River was taken to Princeton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  Sixty-three-year-old David Peterzen of Elk River was not hurt.  A 16-year-old boy was not hurt.

