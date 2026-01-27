ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Sherburne County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Monday at about 2:40 p.m. on Highway 169 in Zimmerman. One vehicle was eastbound on Fremont Avenue, while a second vehicle was westbound. The third vehicle was going south on Highway 169 near Fremont Avenue. The vehicles made contact in the intersection.

Thirty-year-old Jami Schuster of Elk River was taken to Princeton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Sixty-three-year-old David Peterzen of Elk River was not hurt. A 16-year-old boy was not hurt.