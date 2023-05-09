Shelter In Place Order on SCSU Campus Monday Night

Clay Conover, Townsquare Media

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A scary incident on the campus of St. Cloud State University Monday night.

The university issued a 'shelter in place" statement due to reports of a suspicious person on campus.

They say that person was eventually arrested by local law enforcement and the 'shelter in place' was lifted.

However, prior to the 'shelter in place' order, there was a brief period where an alert went out to campus that mentioned an active shooter, which was quickly amended.

St. Cloud Police Chief Jeff Oxton says his department will release a statement later Tuesday morning to clarify what happened.  He says there was no gun involved in the incident.

WJON News also has messages to St. Cloud State University seeking more information about what actually did happen on campus Monday night.

