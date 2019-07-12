Sheila Zablocki, 63, Sartell, formerly Foley

March 3, 1956 - July 10, 2019

Sheila Zablocki, age 63, of Sartell formerly Foley, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral Services celebrating the life of Sheila will be at 10:30 AM, Monday, July 15, 2019 at New Life Church in Foley. Pastor Dale Baker will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 PM Sunday evening at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Foley.

Sheila Mae (Bonzelet) Zablocki was born March 3, 1956 in St. Cloud the daughter of Cyril and Elaine (Wojciechowski) Bonzelet. She graduated from Foley High School in 1974 and went on to obtain a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting. On September 4, 1977, Sheila was united in marriage with Dennis Zablocki in St. Cloud. Sheila worked for Nash Finch as an accountant and later Alltran as a lead. She also worked for Fairview Gardens as a financial officer. She enjoyed spending time with her family; liked jewelry, dresses, and angels. She had a strong faith in God. She was also involved in the, Big Sisters program for several years.

Sheila is survived by her husband, Dennis of Sartell; children: Sherrie DiGiovanni of Foley, Shane (Teri) Zablocki of Sauk Rapids, Kimberly (Ryan) Barrett of Sartell; grandchildren: Cody, Mariah, Dominick, Jayden, Emma, Paige, Dylan, and Amaris; siblings: Renee Bonzelet of Dassel, Peter (Patty) Bonzelet of Foley, Janel (Gary) Krick of Dassel, Kelly Bonzelet of St. Cloud and Delbert (Pearl) Rogers of Pease. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Nicholas, daughter, Desirae and brother, Paul.