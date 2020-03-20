Sharon (Sherry) D. Johnson, 90, St. Cloud

March 22, 1929 - March 16, 2020

Sharon (Sherry) D. Johnson, 90, passed away in the early morning hours of March 16th, at St. Benedict’s Senior Community, St. Cloud, Minnesota. After years of battling vascular dementia her long good-bye has finally come to an end. Sharon was born on March 22, 1929, in Grand Forks, North Dakota to Dr. Frederick John and Evelyn Margery Vollmer. She grew up in Winona, Minnesota.

Sherry’s spunkiness was evident even as a young child, demonstrated by her negotiation of a short lived trade of her bicycle for a pony, continually removing the doctor required brace from her polio stricken arm (which ultimately saved her arm functionality), and smoking corn silk wrapped in newspaper with her sister behind a neighbor’s barn.

While attending the University of Minnesota, in the x-ray technician program, she met the love of her life Willard (Bill) Johnson. They were married on June 14, 1952, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Winona, Minnesota. In 1955 they moved to St. Cloud. Sherry and Bill were life-long members of the St. Cloud Country Club, and over the years developed a wonderful group of friends. Sherry was also a member of Salem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud. She was a talented singer and pianist sharing her beautiful voice with the Church choir. She also volunteered in Salem’s library and helped with the weekly bulletin. Sherry loved to socialize and for years belonged to a bridge club, poker group, woman’s investment club, bowling league and volunteered for the Shriner’s Hospital. She enjoyed her daily crossword puzzles, old movies (especially musicals), reading mystery novels and a good meal followed by a delicious dessert. She often remarked that there is no better tasting meal than a “good hamburger and a cold beer”! Sherry’s love of music led her to sing for many weddings and funerals as well as playing the piano and singing Christmas carols with her family during the holidays. She enjoyed a good party and loved to dance. Sherry was well known for her famous Sunday roast beef dinners, good lively family conversations around the dinner table (put down the cell phones!), competitive game playing, and being absolutely incapable of working her TV remote.

Sherry had been a resident of the St. Benedict’s Senior Community for the past five years. During her time there she didn’t always know exactly who you were, but she was always happy to see you and she definitely knew that she was loved! She maintained her cheerful, sweet demeanor through it all. Sharon was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother; she will be sorely missed.

She is survived by her sons Scott, Denver, CO, Craig (Marilee), St. Cloud, and Jay Duluth, her sister Joan Hansen, Des Moines, IA, her four grandchildren Matthew (Jen), Kristen (Evan), Chelsey (Evan) Graning and Haley (Derek) Wipper, two step grandchildren Rebecca (Jason) Austin and Morgan Mettenburg, four great-grandchildren and two step great-grandchildren.

In deference to the current COVID-19 virus environment the family has decided to hold a private memorial service with burial at Minnesota Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, with arrangements being made by Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Sharon was preceded in death by her husband and parents. Memorials are preferred to the Shriner’s Hospital. A special thank you to Saint Croix Hospice for their caring, compassionate care during her last months. God’s blessings on you Mom. Your love is forever!