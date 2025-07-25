May 28, 1939 - July 21, 2025

Sharon Ann DeGrasse Scanlon died peacefully on July 21, 2025. There will be a visitation with the family from 3:00 to 6:00 pm, Sunday, August 3 and Monday August 4 from 9:30 to 10:30 am at Emblom-Brenny Funeral Home in Little Falls, Minnesota . A funeral service for Sharon will be held on August 4 at 10:30 a.m. at the Emblom-Brenny Funeral Home. Her internment at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery at Camp Ripley will follow. Family and friends are invited to join us for an informal meal at the Little Falls VFW, 1210 3rd Ave NE, Little Falls, Minnesota at 1:00 pm after the internment ceremony.

Sharon was born May 28, 1939 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to the late Harold and Lorraine (Jensen) DeGrasse. She was the youngest of three children. The family moved to Foster, Wisconsin when she lived until graduating high school. She was a proud tomboy who enjoyed sports and being active outside. She graduated from Osseo High School in 1957. After high school she moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota where she found work at the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. Her goal was to save money for college. It was then she met “handsome Hughie” Scanlon, who was to be her lifelong partner. They married on December 31st, 1958. She changed jobs to work at the U. S. Post Office to support the family while Hugh was in medical school. She worked the evening shift so she could take care of Steph and Shelly during the day while Hugh was in class and during his medical internship.

In 1964 the family moved to Little Falls, Minnesota. She became a devoted full-time mom at that point. She involved herself in many community organizations including the Jaycees, the Hospital Auxiliary and Meals on Wheels, among other organizations. She enjoyed entertaining and delighted in having parties for friends at her home. She enjoyed playing bridge. In Little Falls she took up golf and tennis. Tennis became her athletic passion and she excelled at it. As the children grew older she was a strong supporter of all their extracurricular activities, traveling to out-of-town games and meets whenever possible.

In 1985 the couple moved to Dallas, Texas. In 1995 they moved to San Antonio and later moved to Horseshoe Bay, Texas. During all these moves she kept making new friends which she kept for life. She continued entertaining, playing tennis and golf and playing bridge.

In 2009 they moved to Tucson, Arizona to be closer to family. There she enjoyed the ability to spend more time with her granddaughters, Cassie and Megan. She eventually had to give up tennis but continued to play bridge until the pandemic. In 2021 her beloved husband, Hugh, died. Later that year she had serious health issues that led her to fighting dementia the last years of her life.

Sharon is survived by her children Stephanie (Duane) Romer, Shelly (Mark) Birch and Scott Scanlon, grandchildren Zachary (Natalie) Romer, Cassie (Daniel) Birch, Meagan Birch, Alexis (Charlie) Templeton, Riley Scanlon and great-grandchildren Ava, Alex and Hallie Templeton. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Hugh A. Scanlon, brothers Bruce DeGrasse, Douglas DeGrasse and grandson Shane Romer.

