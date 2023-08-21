Sharon M. Heurung, 70, Sauk Rapids

August 13, 1953 - August 16, 2023

A Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at The Clearing- Riverside Terrace in Sauk Rapids, 195 River Ave. S, Sauk Rapids, MN 56379, for Sharon M. Heurung, age 70 who passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at her home in Sauk Rapids. Chaplin James Neppl will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at The Clearing- Riverside Terrace. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Sharon was born on August 13, 1953 in Minneapolis to Leroy and Ann (Brezinka). She was united in marriage to Thomas “Tom” Heurung on November 5, 1977 in St. Cloud. Together, they lived in the St. Cloud / Sauk Rapids area for most of their lives. Sharon worked most of her career as a buyer for the paper mill in Sartell until she retired in 2012. Family was very important to Sharon and her favorite memories were spent with them. She also enjoyed traveling, rug making, playing cards, gardening and crafting. Sharon was a gentle, kind, and loving woman who was most proud of her two children, Justin and Jenni.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 45 years, Tom Heurung of Sauk Rapids; children, Jenni (Steve Icenbice) Heurung of Roseville, CA, and Justin (Sue) Heurung of Sartell; siblings, LeAnn (Walter) Beneke of Bowlus, Kiley Breda of Little Falls, Bill (Liz) Kiley of Bowlus, Coreen (William Jr) Lehrke of Swanville, Craig Kiley of Upsala, Cindy Phillips of Upsala, Mary Kiley (Greg Neyssen) of Rice, Mike (Janice) Kiley of Sauk Rapids, and John Kiley of Rosholt, SD; and one grandson, Colton of Roseville, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Stephen and Patrick Kiley; brother-in-law, Jeremy Phillips; and sister-in-law, Kathy Kiley.