May 23, 1952 - January 5, 2026

Sharon "Sherry" Keller, 73 year old resident of Pierz formerly of Little Falls, passed away on Monday, January 5 at the Pierz Villa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 9 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Harding with Father Aaron Nett. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M until the hour of the service on Friday at the church. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the family.

Sherry Brill was born on May 23, 1952 in Little Falls to Richard and Louise (Woitalla) Brill. She grew up in the Harding area with her seven siblings, Catherine, Marian, Jeffery, Marvin, Elaine, Donald and Jerry. She attended country school in Freedhem, MN and graduated with the class of 1970 in Little Falls. She worked various jobs throughout her life. She enjoyed horseback riding, reading, puzzles and fishing.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Roxanne Boser of St. Cloud and Scott Boser of Pierz; mother, Louise Brill of Pierz; siblings, Marian Newbert of Falls Church, VA, Jeffrey Brill of Pierz, Marvin (Angie) Brill of Little Falls, Elaine Brill of Randall and Donald Brill of Little Falls; grandchildren, Jordan, Ashley and Shelby.

She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Brill; sister, Catherine Gwost; brother, Jerry Brill, nephew, Nathan Brill, sister-in-law’s, Tina Brill and Kelly Brill.