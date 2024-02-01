Sharon Jean Wolfgram, 82, St. Augusta

September 24, 1941 - January 31, 2024

attachment-Sharon Wolfgram loading...

Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM on Saturday February 10, 2024 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Sharon Jean Wolfgram, 82, who passed away on Wednesday January 31, 2024 at the Chateau Waters Therapy Suites in Sartell surrounded by her family. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate and burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service at the funeral home in St. Cloud on Saturday.

Sharon Jean Wolfgram was born on September 24, 1941 in Staples to Arnold and LauVa (Flom) Johnson. She married Herbert Wolfgram on June 5, 1961 at South Shore Trinity Lutheran Church in White Bear Lake. Sharon was a hairdresser for Long’s Beauty Salon in St. Cloud. After retiring in 1991 quilting became her passion. She volunteered for CentraCare Hospice and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids where she served as a superintendent of Sunday School.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 62 years Herbert, children; Lanette (John) Leigh of St. Cloud and Steve (Mandi) Wolfgram of La Crosse, WI., her grandchildren: Austin and Ruby Leigh and Katrina Wolfgram.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Tom Johnson and a niece Tammy.

Memorials are preferred to CentraCare Hospice.

Sharon’s family would like to thank the CentraCare Hospice Chateau Waters Therapy Suites for their awesome care of Sharon.