Sharon A. Braegelmann, 59, Sartell

May 11, 1964 - December 13, 2023

A Celebration of Life will be held at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 from 9:00-11:00 AM, with a memorial service to begin at 11:00 AM for Sharon A. Braegelmann, 59, who passed away unexpectedly at her home on December 13, 2023.

Sharon A. Braeglemann (Gertken) was born on May 11, 1964 to Sylvester and Mary (Eichers) Gertken in Richmond, Minnesota. She was married to Elmer Braegelmann, they later divorced. Sharon was her daughters’ best friend, she was thoughtful, considerate, caring, light hearted, comforting, and a natural caregiver. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking, traveling, and most importantly, spending time with family and friends. She was the world’s best Nana.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Dennis and his daughter Serena Gertken; and her sister-in-law, Shirley Gertken.

She is survived by her daughters, Corinne (Scott) Dawson, Candyce (Clyde) Sunder, Carley (Chad) Castellanos; brothers, Gary (Jackie), Jim, Leo (Jolene), Ron (Maureen) Gertken; sisters, Connie (Paul) Magedanz, Irene (Pat) Backes, Jackie (Craig) Saathoff, Jeanie (Mike) Breitbach, Mary (Dave) Hentges, Ruth (Greg) Allen; grandchildren, Chloe, Isabelle, Cole, Amelia, and Niko; ex-husband, Elmer Braegelmann; many nieces and nephews; and many friends and loved ones.