“Share the Spirit” Urgently Seeking Donors

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Organizers of the annual “Share the Spirit” campaign from Catholic Charities of St. Cloud are urgently asking for help.

The event pairs nominated families with donors that provide gifts in time for Christmas. This year, Catholic Charities of St. Cloud has received 290 referrals of families in need this year, and only 221 donors willing to adopt the families for Christmas.

Organizers are urgently asking for individuals or groups to help adopt the final 90 families or roughly 430 family members in need.

The official sign-up period has ended, but officials are hoping more donors will step forward. Anyone interested is asked to sign-up on the Catholic Charities website.

Gift-wrapped items, delivered to the Minnesota National Guard Armory in St. Cloud, are due by December 15th.