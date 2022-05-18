Severe Thunderstorm Watch Until 8 PM

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Until 8 PM

Photo by Johannes Plenio on Unsplash

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of central Minnesota in effect until 8 pm tonight.

This Severe Thunderstorm Watch includes Benton, Mille Lacs, and Morrison counties (+more).

Large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area.

National Weather Service
loading...

The risk of severe weather is expected to return to our area again tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Stay weather-aware, and have multiple ways to receive warnings.

TIPS: Here's how you can prepare for power outages

 

Filed Under: Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, weather
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top