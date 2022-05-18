Severe Thunderstorm Watch Until 8 PM
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of central Minnesota in effect until 8 pm tonight.
This Severe Thunderstorm Watch includes Benton, Mille Lacs, and Morrison counties (+more).
Large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area.
The risk of severe weather is expected to return to our area again tomorrow afternoon and evening.
Stay weather-aware, and have multiple ways to receive warnings.
TIPS: Here's how you can prepare for power outages