Severe Thunderstorm Watch Until 8 PM

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of central Minnesota in effect until 8 pm tonight.

This Severe Thunderstorm Watch includes Benton, Mille Lacs, and Morrison counties (+more).

Large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area.

The risk of severe weather is expected to return to our area again tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Stay weather-aware, and have multiple ways to receive warnings.