The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for a portion of western and central Minnesota until Noon.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch includes Douglas, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Morrison, Pope, Stearns, and Todd Counties (+more) in Central Minnesota.

Large hail, damaging wind gusts up to 75 mph, and frequent lightning are possible in and near the watch area this morning.

National Weather Service

Monitor the weather, and have a plan of action if severe weather strikes your area. Stay weather aware, and have a way to receive warnings.

From the National Weather Service this morning: Storms are expected to move across Minnesota and Wisconsin this afternoon into evening. The main risk will be for damaging winds, but large hail and isolated tornados are also possible.

