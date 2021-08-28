Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Portions of Central & Western Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for a portion of western and central Minnesota until Noon.
The Severe Thunderstorm Watch includes Douglas, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Morrison, Pope, Stearns, and Todd Counties (+more) in Central Minnesota.
Large hail, damaging wind gusts up to 75 mph, and frequent lightning are possible in and near the watch area this morning.
Monitor the weather, and have a plan of action if severe weather strikes your area. Stay weather aware, and have a way to receive warnings.
From the National Weather Service this morning: Storms are expected to move across Minnesota and Wisconsin this afternoon into evening. The main risk will be for damaging winds, but large hail and isolated tornados are also possible.
