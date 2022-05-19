Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Effect Until 10 PM

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of central Minnesota in effect until 10 pm tonight.

This Severe Thunderstorm Watch includes Sherburne and Wright counties (+more), as well as the entire Twin Cities metro.

Large hail up to 2" in diameter and damaging winds up to 70 mph are possible in and near the watch area.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 10 pm for the southeast portion of Minnesota including the cities of Albert Lea, Mankato, Owatonna, Red Wing, and Rochester.

Stay weather-aware, and have multiple ways to receive warnings.