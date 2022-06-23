Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Central Minnesota

UNDATED - The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of central Minnesota including Stearns, Benton and Sherburne counties, until 1:00 a.m. Friday.

A west-to-east band of storms should develop from western to central Minnesota Thursday evening.

The main threats with these storms will be large hail and damaging winds.

The band of storms should slowly move south while weakening.

Uncertainty exists on far south storms travel.