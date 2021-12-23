Several Rounds of Precipitation in MN Over Christmas Weekend

Photo by Thomas Park on Unsplash

UNDATED -- If you are planning on traveling in Minnesota over the Christmas holiday weekend, here's a heads up on a few chances for precipitation on Friday, Saturday and again on Sunday.

Freezing drizzle is possible Friday morning, mainly north and along I-94.

National Weather Service

Temperatures will become very warm in the afternoon.

National Weather Service

A slight chance of snow exists Saturday, but a better chance of accumulating snow is possible Sunday into Sunday night.

National Weather Service
National Weather Service

