Seven Hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash in Benton County

GILMAN -- Seven people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Gilman Sunday afternoon. The incident happened around 1:00 p.m. at Highway 25 and 115th Street Northeast.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car was going south on Highway 25 and attempting to turn onto eastbound 115th Street NE. Authorities say the car failed to yield and hit an oncoming SUV.

A four-year-old passenger in the SUV was taken to Minneapolis Children's Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car, 45-year-old Tammy Mellen of Princeton, her three 16-year-old passengers, the driver of the SUV, 36-year-old Cassandra Bush of Foley, and a five-year-old passenger in the SUV were all taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.