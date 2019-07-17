Senior Games Returning to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A state-wide sporting event is returning to St. Cloud this summer.

Last held here in 2016, the annual Minnesota Senior Games will run August 1st - 4th at locations all over the greater St. Cloud area.

Emily Bertram is the Social Media and Marketing Specialist with the St. Cloud Convention and Visitors Bureau. She says the event is open to people of all skill levels.

The Senior Games are open to all abilities and all levels of athletes - whether you're just a beginner athlete looking to have some fun or you're an experienced athlete looking to grow your experience in whatever sport you participate in. It's just a great way to meet new people and stay active.

The event is open to people ages 50 and up and divided into age brackets. Medals are given out for first, second, and third place in each age bracket of each event. Bertram says there are state-wide events like this all over the country.

Almost every state does have some sort of Senior Games. Some of them call it something different, but they have it all as a way to qualify for those National Senior Games.

St. Cloud will host the games again in 2020 as a qualifier for the national games in 2021 in Florida.

The cost to sign up is $45 and includes your choice of up to five events including archery, badminton, basketball, pickleball, power walking, swimming, table tennis, track and field, and volleyball. Additional events are $5 each.

The deadline to sign up is Friday, July 26th.