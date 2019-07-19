Volunteers Needed for Upcoming Minnesota Senior Games

ST. CLOUD -- With the Minnesota Senior Games less than a month away, a local organization is looking for a number of volunteers.

The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) is responsible for staffing the four-day sporting event. Program Director Lisa Braun says they have a variety of volunteer opportunities for the games.

Anywhere from cycling, tennis, swimming and shuffleboard. We can find out what time availability people would like to help with.

Braun says the biggest need for volunteers is on Saturday, August 3rd, at the track and field competition and they are willing to work around your schedule.

It might just be for a couple hours, but we need a lot of volunteers to help with that event.

If you would like to help out you can stop by the Whitney Senior Center or by calling 320-255-7295.

RSVP is the second largest volunteer program in the state with over 1,100 active volunteers 55-year-old and older serving the central Minnesota region.

The Minnesota Senior Games run August 1st-4th in St. Cloud.