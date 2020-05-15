RSVP To Launch New Weekly Phone Conference Program

ST. CLOUD -- With most volunteer organizations not able to provide the same level of services, many groups are finding creative ways to keep their volunteers engaged.

RSVP's Lisa Braun says they are starting up a new program to help promote new friendships among older adults.

An RSVP volunteer leader will start a phone call conversation with two other older adults and provide that social interaction. So we are hoping those friendships and relationships will develop over time for a weekly phone call.

The Senior Friendship Circle is an at home social option for individuals over age 60 that reside in Stearns, Benton and Sherburne Counties.

Friendship Circles will connect two or more times per week, depending on the interest of the group.

RSVP will start taking registrations next week with hopes of beginning the program by late June.

To register or if you would like to become an RSVP volunteer, you're asked to call the Whitney Senior Center Aging Services office (320) 255-7245.