Library Looking for Summer Lunch Program Volunteers

ST. CLOUD -- Great River Regional Library is looking for volunteers to help run a returning program this summer.

The St. Cloud Public Library is teaming up with the Yes Network to be a lunch site for the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program. The program runs Monday – Friday from June 10th until August 9th and provides a free, hot meal to kids up to age 18.

Two to three volunteers are needed each of those days from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. to help serve food, monitor the lunch area, and clean up. If you are interested in learning more about being a volunteer you can attend an informational session at the library.

The first of three sessions will be held on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. in the Bremer Room. Additional sessions will be held Friday, May 24th at 10:30 a.m. and Monday, June 3rd at 4:00 p.m.