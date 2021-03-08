Sartell Youth Hockey Seeks Communities Help With RDR Arena Floor

SARTELL -- The Sartell Youth Hockey Association is actively looking for volunteers to lend a hand inside RDR arena.

Organizers are asking all high school athletes, parents and community members to put in a little sweat equity installing flooring to help wrap up the project.

Get our free mobile app

Volunteers must be at least 18-years-old and no experience is needed as instructions will be given on site. You're asked to wear boots or heavy-shoes while on site and can enter through the gate on the south side of the building.

If you would like to volunteer your time, talent and resources you can sign-up for an available time slot.

RDR Arena is expected to be completed by next month.