St. Cloud Fireworks Committee Seeking Event Volunteers

ST. CLOUD -- Before they can light up the night sky, countless hours of planning and hard work is being done to bring the July 4th fireworks show to St. Cloud.

This is the 73rd consecutive year for St. Cloud's fireworks display, making it the longest-running and largest attended event in the area.

Jason Bernick is with the St. Cloud Fireworks Committe. He says the entire event is organized by volunteers and they could use a few more hands to help out.

There are a lot of moving pieces that need to be taken care in advance of the show. If people on the day of want to sign up to help they can go to our website. We would love to have you join us.

Volunteer opportunities include event set up and take down at Wilson and Hester Park, security, activities, sales, and more.

Bernick says if you unable to volunteer another way to help out is to donate to the organization.

The city is very helpful in putting this display on but they don't contribute the cash it takes to buy the fireworks. Here is how you can help by texting "AMERICA" to 44321 and you will be able to donate what ever the fireworks show is worth to you as a family.

The St. Cloud Fireworks Committee is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that works throughout the year to provide a festive and safe event.

The fireworks will be shot off from a barge in the middle of the Mississippi River.

It is estimated that over 40,000 people watch the St. Cloud Fireworks show every year.

This years Honorary Fireworks Commissioner is Stearns Bank.