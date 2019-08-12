Senators to probe disarray at DHS

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- A pair of Senate committees will hold a joint hearing

Tuesday on the disarray in Minnesota's Department of Human Services.

The department, which is Minnesota's largest state agency, has come under sharp

criticism in recent weeks that helped push out Gov. Tim Walz's original

commissioner after only six months.

Acting Commissioner Pam Wheelock will speak on behalf of the Walz

administration. Senators will also hear from Legislative Auditor James Nobles.

Besides turnover, topics will include concerns about fraud within the

department's Child Care Assistance Program for low-income working parents.

The committees also plan to discuss the placement of the department's inspector

general on paid leave in March pending an investigation that only recently

began, and overpayments of more than $25 million to two tribes for substance

abuse treatment.