Senate Bonding Committee Visiting St. Cloud Metro Cities

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Senate Capital Investment Committee will be touring central Minnesota this week looking at projects requesting state funding.

On Thursday they will be in the St. Cloud Metro area looking at several projects.

St. Cloud is seeking $100 million for infrastructure and investments in downtown and $12.9 million for the CentraCare Medical School Campus.

Sartell is looking for $22 million for its Healthcare Hub.

Sauk Rapids wants $3.6 million for PFAS mitigation and abatement, $11 million for the Mayhew Regional Sports Complex, and $18 million for improvements to Benton County Road 1.

Other central Minnesota projects looking for state bonding money include Paynesville asking for $3.9 million for the fire station and emergency services center, and Becker asking for $3.8 million for the Highway 10 intersection improvements.

The Senate Committee will travel to over 20 communities to learn about nearly 40 proposed projects.

