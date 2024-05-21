SCSU Student Charged With Assault After Knife Altercation

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A 20-year-old St. Cloud State University student is charged with 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and felony threats of violence after a disagreement with another student.

According to the charges filed in Stearns County District Court, St. Cloud Police were dispatched to Stearns Hall on the SCSU campus on Friday evening. Officers met with campus security who told them a student had called them just after 7:00 p.m. to report being threatened with a knife.

The suspect, 20-year-old Erick Nguya, allegedly got upset with the victim after a disagreement about setting up a ride earlier in the day. Court records show the victim called Nguya stupid during the argument which angered him. Nguya allegedly tried to fight the victim but was stopped by others.

The charges allege Nguya left and returned to the victim's dorm room with a large kitchen knife, pointed it at the victim's face, made comments about killing people, and made threats against the victim.

During the altercation, the victim suffered a puncture wound to the palm of his hand.

Police say Nguya was found in his dorm room and admitted to going to the victim's dorm with the knife and making comments about killing people. Court records show police were given permission to search the room and found the knife in an unzipped suitcase.

