Self-Described Member of ‘Boogaloo Bois’ Arrested in St. Cloud

MINNEAPOLIS -- A St. Cloud man who is a self-described member of the "Boogaloo Bois" has been charged in federal court.

Acting United States Attorney W. Anders Folk announced Wednesday a federal criminal complaint charging 27-year-old Michael Dahlager of St. Cloud with illegal possession of a machine gun. Dahlager was taken into custody early Wednesday morning and made his initial appearance Wednesday before Magistrate Judge Becky Thorson in U.S. District Court.

Dahlager was ordered to remain in custody pending a formal detention hearing, which is scheduled for Friday.

According to the allegations in the criminal complaint, in November of 2020, the FBI initiated an investigation into Dahlager, a self-proclaimed member of the “Boogaloo Bois,” a loosely connected group of individuals who espouse violent anti-government sentiments.

The term “Boogaloo” itself references an impending second civil war in the United States and is associated with violent uprisings against the government. In November 2020, the FBI learned through a confidential source that Dahlager was discussing his willingness to kill members of law enforcement. The FBI also learned that Dahlager was in possession of a 3D-printed “drop-in auto sear” and a homemade firearm suppressor. An “auto sear” is a part designed and intended for use in converting a semi-automatic weapon to shoot automatically by a single pull of the trigger and is a machine gun under federal law.

According to the allegations in the criminal complaint, on November 21, 2020, while meeting with the confidential informant and others at his home, Dahlager showed several tactical items including body armor, an AR-15 style assault rifle with a folding stock, and an item he claimed was a suppressor. The informant observed loaded magazines for an assault rifle in the home.

According to the allegations in the criminal complaint, on December 12, 2020, Dahlager traveled from St. Cloud to conduct surveillance at the Minnesota State Capitol building in St. Paul while attending a “Stop the Steal” rally. He scouted law enforcement numbers, over-watch positions for the Boogaloo Bois, quick reaction forces, and which streets were blocked by law enforcement. Dahlager made a video recording of his observations at the Minnesota State Capitol rally.

Get our free mobile app