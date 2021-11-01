See Where in Minnesota These Nine (+ More) Celebrities Were Born

Minnesota may be known as the Land of 10,000 lakes, but we've also produced our share of well known celebrities too. Here's a look at where some of our state's most famous sons and daughters were born.

Famous Minnesota Born Celebrities

Get our free mobile app

In addition to all those folks, you can add:

Bob Dylan (musician) Duluth, MN

(musician) Duluth, MN Jessica Lange (actress) Cloquet, MN

(actress) Cloquet, MN Judy Garland (actress/singer) Grand Rapids, MN

(actress/singer) Grand Rapids, MN Walter Mondale (U.S. Vice President) Ceylon, MN

(U.S. Vice President) Ceylon, MN Peter Graves (actor) Minneapolis, MN

(actor) Minneapolis, MN Loni Anderson (actress) St. Paul, MN

(actress) St. Paul, MN Mike Farrell (actor) St. Paul, MN

(actor) St. Paul, MN Cheryl Tiegs (model) Breckenridge, MN

(model) Breckenridge, MN Charles Schultz (Peanuts creator) Minneapolis, MN

(Peanuts creator) Minneapolis, MN Steve Zahn (actor) Marshall, MN

(actor) Marshall, MN Herb Brooks (hockey coach/player) St. Paul, MN

(hockey coach/player) St. Paul, MN Garrison Keillor (former Prairie Home Companion host) Anoka, MN

(former Prairie Home Companion host) Anoka, MN Vince Flynn (author) St. Paul, MN

(author) St. Paul, MN Gretchen Carlson (TV host) Anoka, MN

(TV host) Anoka, MN Louie Anderson (comedian) St. Paul, MN

(comedian) St. Paul, MN Roger Maris (baseball player) Hibbing, MN

(baseball player) Hibbing, MN Brad Nessler (sports commentator) St. Charles, MN

(sports commentator) St. Charles, MN Pete Hanson (98.1 morning show host) Fridley, MN

(98.1 morning show host) Fridley, MN Kelly Cordes (98.1 morning show host) Princeton, MN

(98.1 morning show host) Princeton, MN Ashli Overlund (98.1 midday show host) St. Cloud, MN

(98.1 midday show host) St. Cloud, MN Abbey Minke (98.1 afternoon show host) Long Prairie, MN

Not as well known as the celebrities listed above, the entire 98.1 Minnesota's New Country staff are also Minnesota natives. I grew up in Fridley. Kelly was raised in Princeton. Ashli hails from the city of Saint Cloud, and Abbey grew up in Long Prairie. Listen to the Sunday morning classic country show? Dick Nelson grew up in Edina.

And because everything's a competition, here are some celebrities born in America's Dairyland (AKA, Wisconsin):

Oprah Winfrey (you know who she is) Born in Mississippi, moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin with her family when she was six.

(you know who she is) Born in Mississippi, moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin with her family when she was six. Mark Ruffalko (actor) Kenosha, WI

(actor) Kenosha, WI Frank Caliendo (comedian) Waukesha, WI

(comedian) Waukesha, WI Tony Romo (NFL Quarterback, Broadcaster) Burlington, WI

How To Tell If You Are 'Up North' in Minnesota

10 Commandments of Floating on a Minnesota Lake