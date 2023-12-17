See This Recall on Air Fryers That Minnesota Cooks Could Be Using

Over the last few years, Air Fryers have become very popular among Americans because you can reduce the cooking time and they are said to be safer to use.

But one company says they’ve detected an issue with some of their Air Fryers that create a danger for those who use them.

Air Fryers that have been sold at many popular Big Box stores like Wal-Mart, Target and Kohls among others have been recalled due to a burn hazard risk.

Empower Brands has recalled over 319,000 of two models of their Power XL Air Fryers. The recall is because the basket that goes inside the device can break which creates the burn risk.

The recall covers a wide period of time, covering air fryers that were sold all around the country and online from October 2021 until October 2023. The price of the fryers in question ranged from $60-$190.

The recalled models are the 10 qt. DUAF-10 and the 9 qt. DUAF-005. Both models have a Silver Power XL on the front of the device and a white label on the bottom.

Photo Courtesy: amazon.com

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says so far there have been 41 reports of the basket breaking and 3 customers have received burns.

If you have one of these Empower Air Fryers, you are asked to stop using it immediately and then contact Empower for a full refund.

You can call 1-866-704-9370 or go online to:

https://recall.prodprotect.com/dualbasket

Empower Brands says they will issue these refunds on a prepaid virtual Mastercard. You can request a check be sent to you by calling the phone number above.