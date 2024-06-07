Section Baseball Results; Cathedral Falls, Little Falls Wins

photo courtesy of Lisa Anderson

Cathedral baseball lost 8-1 to Pierz Thursday in an elimination game in Section 6-2-A.  Matthew Primus went 2-4 and drove in the lone Cathedral run.  Tanner Staller and John Brew were each 2-3 for the Crusaders in the loss.

Section 6-2-A
Albany 10 Pierz 3 (elimination game)
(Albany will play Foley at 11:30 a.m. today at Dick Putz Field for the Section title.  If Albany wins the two teams will play a 2nd game immediately following.  Foley needs just 1 win today to win the section title)

Section 8-3-A
ROCORI 14, Alexandria 4  (elimination game)
(Completion of a suspended game)
Little Falls 7, ROCORI 2
(Little Falls captures the section title)

 

