Section Baseball Results; Cathedral Falls, Little Falls Wins

Cathedral baseball lost 8-1 to Pierz Thursday in an elimination game in Section 6-2-A. Matthew Primus went 2-4 and drove in the lone Cathedral run. Tanner Staller and John Brew were each 2-3 for the Crusaders in the loss.

Section 6-2-A

Albany 10 Pierz 3 (elimination game)

(Albany will play Foley at 11:30 a.m. today at Dick Putz Field for the Section title. If Albany wins the two teams will play a 2nd game immediately following. Foley needs just 1 win today to win the section title)

Section 8-3-A

ROCORI 14, Alexandria 4 (elimination game)

(Completion of a suspended game)

Little Falls 7, ROCORI 2

(Little Falls captures the section title)