Section Baseball Results; Cathedral Falls, Little Falls Wins
Cathedral baseball lost 8-1 to Pierz Thursday in an elimination game in Section 6-2-A. Matthew Primus went 2-4 and drove in the lone Cathedral run. Tanner Staller and John Brew were each 2-3 for the Crusaders in the loss.
Section 6-2-A
Albany 10 Pierz 3 (elimination game)
(Albany will play Foley at 11:30 a.m. today at Dick Putz Field for the Section title. If Albany wins the two teams will play a 2nd game immediately following. Foley needs just 1 win today to win the section title)
Section 8-3-A
ROCORI 14, Alexandria 4 (elimination game)
(Completion of a suspended game)
Little Falls 7, ROCORI 2
(Little Falls captures the section title)
