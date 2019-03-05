Section 8AAAA Boys Basketball Bracket

The Tech Tigers hold the #8 spot in the Section 8AAAA boys basketball tournament bracket after posting a 7-19 record on the season. The Tigers will travel to top-seeded Maple Grove Tuesday night to open the playoffs.

The Crimson beat the Tigers 76-42 at the Granite City Classic in late December.

BRACKET

Quarterfinals- Tuesday, March 5th

#8 Tech (7-19) @ #1 Maple Grove (20-6)

#5 Brainerd (15-11) @ #4 St. Michael-Albertville (19-7)

#7 Elk River (6-20) @ #2 Buffalo (20-6)

#6 Rogers (11-15) @ #3 Moorhead (20-5)

SEMIFINALS - Saturday, March 9th @ SCSU

SF #1- 2 PM

SF #2- 3:45 PM

FINAL - Thursday, March 9th @ TBD