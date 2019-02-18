Section 5A Boys Hockey Bracket
The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm boys hockey team is the #6 seed in the Section 5A tournament. The Storm will host #11 Legacy Christian Academy on Tuesday night at Sports Arena East.
The Storm, who ended the regular season on a three-game winning streak, beat Legacy Christian 15-3 on December 15th.
BRACKET
Play In Games, Tuesday, February 19th
#9 Becker/Big Lake (11-13-1) @ #8 Northern Lakes (7-15-2)
#11 Legacy Christian Academy (0-22) @ #6 Sauk Rapids-Rice (8-14-3)
#10 Moose Lake Area (6-16-1) @ #7 Mora/Milaca (15-9)
Quarterfinals Thursday, February 21st
Becker/Northern Lakes winner @ #1 Monticello (16-8-1)
#5 Pine City Area (15-9-2) @ #4 Chisago Lakes (14-11)
Mora/Moose Lakes winner @ #2 North Branch (16-7-2)
Legacy/Sauk Rapids-Rice winner @ #3 Princeton (14-11)
Semifinals Saturday, February 23rd
Final Thursday, February 28th