Secretary of State Updates Absentee Voting Totals

ST. PAUL -- Minnesotans are already casting their ballots for the 2020 Presidential Primary.

Absentee voting kicked off January 17. As of Friday, 34,177 absentee ballots have been requested, including 29,5530 Democratic ballots and 4,611 Republican ballots.

In total, 10,358 ballots have been returned and accepted; 8,777 are Democratic and 1,578 are Republican.

Minnesotans have been able to vote absentee since 2014. In order to participate, voters must choose between a Democratic and Republican ballot.

This year, there are 15 candidates on the Democratic ballot, and one on the Republican ballot.

To learn more, visit the Minnesota Secretary of State website.