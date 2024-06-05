Most Tri-County Area Commissioners Running Unopposed

Most Tri-County Area Commissioners Running Unopposed

Getty Images

UNDATED (WJON News) -- As voters go to the polls this November, most commissioners up for election in the Tri-County area are running unopposed.

Benton County commissioners Jared Gapinski and Scott Johnson are running unopposed, while District 5 incumbent Beth Schlangen is not seeking reelection. She will be replaced on the ballot by Pamela Benoit, who is running unopposed.

In Sherburne County, incumbent Andrew Hulse is running unopposed while in District 5, incumbent Lisa Fobbe is being challenged by Brad Schumacher.

In Stearns County, incumbent Steve Notch is running unopposed while District 2 incumbent Joe Perske is being challenged by Jerry Theisen.

The general election will be held on Tuesday, November 5th.

 

Come Explore Foley, Minnesota in Pictures

Best counties to retire to in Minnesota

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in Minnesota using data from Niche.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: States with the most people earning $1 million or more

Stacker examined Internal Revenue Service tax return data to see which states had the highest share of people who earned $1 million or more in 2019.

Gallery Credit: Elisa Fernández-Arias

Filed Under: Secretary of state
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON