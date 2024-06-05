Most Tri-County Area Commissioners Running Unopposed

UNDATED (WJON News) -- As voters go to the polls this November, most commissioners up for election in the Tri-County area are running unopposed.

Benton County commissioners Jared Gapinski and Scott Johnson are running unopposed, while District 5 incumbent Beth Schlangen is not seeking reelection. She will be replaced on the ballot by Pamela Benoit, who is running unopposed.

In Sherburne County, incumbent Andrew Hulse is running unopposed while in District 5, incumbent Lisa Fobbe is being challenged by Brad Schumacher.

In Stearns County, incumbent Steve Notch is running unopposed while District 2 incumbent Joe Perske is being challenged by Jerry Theisen.

The general election will be held on Tuesday, November 5th.

