SCTCC Named Yellow Ribbon Company

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Technical and Community College received a high honor Thursday morning.

The college was named a Yellow Ribbon Company, for their work and support of student veterans.

Annette Kuyper is the Director of Military Outreach for the state of Minnesota. She says SCTCC is a prime example on how colleges and universities proactively support servicemembers and their military families.

Institutions likes St. Cloud Technical and Community College are leading the way for how higher education can look at every area. From support to their students, to hiring veterans and maintaining veteran employees to ensuring they are connecting into the community as well.

For years SCTCC has been ranked highly as a Military Friendly school.

She says the honor shows how welcoming the college is to servicemembers and their continued efforts to provide a proactive approach.

It really is a great way for them to look at every area, find areas where they can improve and for leaders to see all the great things they are already doing.

Kuyper says one of their goals is to have all the Minnesota state colleges and universities go through the Beyond the Yellow Ribbon program.

The Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Initiative began in 2008 within communities and in 2009 expanded to reach companies.

SCTCC joins several Minnesota State colleges and universities, including St. Cloud State University, in the designation.