SCTCC Holding Open Houses to Highlight Programs

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Technical and Community College is pulling back the curtains on their programs with two open houses in the coming weeks.

The first open house will be March 25th from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Main Entrance at 1540 Northway Drive. It will focus on the school's trades, industry, business IT, education, liberal arts, and transfer programs.

The second open house will be held on April 2nd from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Health Services Building at 1245 15th Street North. This open house will focus on Health Sciences and Nursing programs.

People interested in attending SCTCC can register for the summer or fall terms for free.

