ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Technical and Community College has hired a new Vice President of Community, Culture, and Institutional Climate.

Alberto Ramos started the job last week.

Prior to SCTCC, Ramos served as the Director of the IDEA Center at Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire. He also spent several years at fellow Minnesota State colleges and universities.

He is a double alum of St. Cloud State University and is currently pursuing a doctorate at the University of Colorado Denver.

The Vice President of Community, Culture, and Institutional Climate provides leadership in cultivating inclusive and welcoming environments so that all students, faculty, staff and community members experience a sense of belonging at SCTCC.

St. Cloud Technical and Community College was founded as the second technical college in the state in 1948.