SCTCC Baseball Stays Alive, Beats Niagara County 6-3

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Technical and Community College baseball team survived elimination Sunday beating Niagara County 6-3.

The Cyclones put up six runs in the third inning and were able to hang on to get the win and advance.

The Cyclones will face Oakton Monday afternoon at 11:00 a.m.

St. Cloud Technical and Community College lost their opening round matchup in the NJCAA Division III Baseball World Series to Caldwell Tech 3-2.