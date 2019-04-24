SCSU’s Wacker Recaps School Year [PODCAST]

St. Cloud State University President Robbyn Wacker joined me on WJON today. She talked about the high school tours she's been on in the last month to Big Lake, Cambridge-Isanti, St. Michael-Albertville and Alexandria. Colleges sell themselves differently now because of technology and need to show why they are different and better. President Wacker also talked about the soon to be complete school year. It is her first as President.

St. Cloud State is still focused on their student-abroad programs and opportunities and President Wacker explained why that is so important. Robbyn is scheduled to join me on WJON again at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday June 26.