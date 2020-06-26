SCSU’s Pat Dolan On Baseball’s Return [PODCAST]

The Stearns County League returned to the field for some amateur baseball two weeks ago, Major League Baseball announced its plan to return to the field on July 23rd, and the St. Cloud Rox will begin their season on July 1st.

We caught up with St. Cloud State University baseball coach Pat Dolan to talk about the game's return after a months-long layoff, how he would like to see his Northwoods League and town ball players handle their work load this summer, what young players can do to increase their velocity, what it's like to play a game with no fans in the stands and more.

