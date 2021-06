St. Cloud State men's hockey coach Brett Larson has signed a 7-year contract extension to stay at St. Cloud State through the 2027-2028 season. The Huskies advanced to the Division I National Championship game in April and posted a 20-11 overall record and 15-9 mark in the NCHC this past season.

SCSU Hockey will open the 2021-2022 season October 2nd at home against St. Thomas.

Get our free mobile app