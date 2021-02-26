SCSU Women’s Basketball Gets Thrilling 70-68 Victory Over Mankato

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud State University women's basketball team continue to defend the NSIC title after picking up a thrilling 70-68 victory over Minnesota State-Mankato Friday.

The Huskies trailed by 15 point going into halftime, but slowly clawed their way back into the game with a 46-29 scoring advantage in the second half.

Caitlyn Peterson (who finished with 10 points) scored the eventual game winning layup with 36 seconds to go in the game to get the opening round win.

The Mavericks had a chance to tie or win the game with 1.5 seconds left on the clock, however a poor inbounds pass caused time to expire.

MSU was led in scoring by Tayla Stuttley who finished with 17 points. SCSU was led by Brehna Evans with 19 points.

St. Cloud State University will take on Augustana Saturday at 1:00 p.m.