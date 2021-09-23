ST. CLOUD -- If you see students in blue gloves along the streets near Barden Park Thursday, they are probably picking up trash. United Way of Central Minnesota is partnering with St. Cloud State University for Days of Caring, a volunteer opportunity for students and the community.

On Wednesday, students made closet deodorizers, heated rice bags, and de-stress balls for local nursing homes. Thursday, they are cleaning trash off the streets.

Director of Student Involvement Tommy Baliky says this is an important part of the student experience at SCSU.

St. Cloud State has prided itself on giving its students a host of experiences, and giving back to the community, civic engagement, community service is part of that.

He says the Days of Caring is part of making the students well rounded.

We're trying to get our students the whole Husky experience here, and welcome them in the first month of their academic time here to give them what the Husky experience is all about.

They will be out there from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. If you want to join them, show up at 1:45 p.m. for checkin.