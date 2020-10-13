SCSU Receives Federal Grant to Support Disadvantaged Students

ST. CLOUD – St. Cloud State University has earned a grant to assist students from disadvantaged backgrounds as they transition into college.

The TRIO Student Support Services (SSS) Grant totals more than $1.3 million. SCSU will receive funds each year from the US Department of Education through the 2024-25 school year.

SCSU’s program is designed to serve 140 students. It will include academic tutoring, information and assistance on financial aid, and services geared toward improving student financial and economic literacy.

SSS TRIO is designed to serve low-income individuals, first-generation college students, and individuals with disabilities.