SCSU Preparing Students for In-Person and Remote Jobs

St. Cloud State University has adjusted how they prepare students for life after college because things have changed because of the pandemic. As a society we may have always been moving toward more remote job opportunities but the amount of jobs that can be done remotely has increased greatly in the past year and a half. St. Cloud State University President Dr. Robbyn Wacker joined me on WJON today. She says job interviews were almost exclusively done via zoom or some sort of video conferencing during the pandemic. Wacker says that option continues to be there for many employers. Because of that Wacker says they need to prepare students for both in-person and online interviews. She says they are also engaging employers so they can reach their students in different ways.

Wacker says for people to optimize their productivity working remote jobs that structure needs to be there. She says they teach students manage their time. Wacker says people that work remotely also need to feel like they are part of the work community. She says when working in-person that is easier to attain because of the interpersonal communication. Wacker says being a part of the workplace's community while working remotely can be obtained and should be for people to maintain at that workplace for a longer period of time.

Dr. Wacker says social media is a big part of people's live and in the workplace. She says they teach students the importance of representing themselves well on social media. This includes photos on their facebook, instagram and other social media options. Employers will often check someone's social media accounts prior to interviewing them for job openings.

If you'd like to listen to my full conversation with Dr. Wacker it is available below.