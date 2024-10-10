SCSU Planning Open House Oct 17-19

St. Cloud State is planning an open house October 17-19. They are calling it the biggest open house of the year. The event is called "Discover Red & Black" and it gives prospective students a true open house experience in discovering what St. Cloud State has to offer.

Get our free mobile app

Admissions presentations will begin every 30 minutes while students and their families can explore campus by taking guided or self-guided tours. The SCSU campus television and radio station studios will also be available on this tour. Those interested in athletics could see the University's athletic facilities and students could experience dorm room options.

Attendees will get to pick one of 3 items, an SCSU trucker hat, sport viper sunglasses or belt bag. To learn more information about this open house event.

To learn more about upcoming SCSU events, listen to my conversation with Interim President Larry Dietz and Nic Katona, Vice President for Advancement and Alumni Engagement.