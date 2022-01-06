SCSU Men’s Hockey Coach Named Assistant of U.S. Olympic Team

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud State University Men's Hockey coach Brett Larson has been named an assistant coach for the 2022 U.S. Olympic Hockey Team.

This will be Larson's third time on the bench for TEAM USA after serving as an assistant coach for the U.S. National Junior Team in the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship and the head coach for the U.S. Junior Select Team that won the 2012 World Junior A Challenge.

Larson is in his four season as head coach for the Huskies and has led to the team to a 75-38-9 record with two NCAA Tournament appearances in his first three seasons.

The Olympic Winter Games will run from February 2nd-20th.